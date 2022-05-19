A Pembrokeshire school has triumphed at a nationwide football competition, winning the final of the U13s Welsh Cup.

The Year Eight boys of Ysgol Greenhill School in Tenby left the school yesterday morning and travelled to Cardiff, where they faced Pel-droed Plasmawr in the final.

The boys had earned their place after victories over Bishop Gore School, Bassaleg School and St Albans School.

The 6.30pm kick off was preceded by the national anthem and the Champions League anthem at Ocean Park Arena.

The game was played with great spirit, as the match ended with the score at 2-2, but Greenhill came out victorious, lifting the trophy after a tense penalty shootout.

Former Greenhill pupil and current professional footballer with Swansea City, Liam Cullen, wished them well before the match in a video message sent to the team.