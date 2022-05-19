Pembrokeshire is one of the places benefiting from the latest statistics showing that unemployment is falling, while the number of unfilled job vacancies continues to increase.

In Preseli Pembrokeshire specifically, the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits aged 16-64 has decreased by 37 per cent, from 2,316 to 1,445 in a year, according to the latest numbers from the Office of National Statistics.

Many are saying that this is due to more local job opportunities becoming available within the county.

Furthermore, those claiming unemployment-related benefits in Preseli Pembrokeshire is at 3.2 per cent, compared to the national average of four per cent.

Nationally, the UK unemployment rate for January to March 2022 decreased by 0.3 per cent to 3.7 per cent.

Moreover, the number of job vacancies has also increased nationally with 1.295 million job vacancies on average across February to April 2022, up from 1.261 million in the previous quarter.

For the first time ever, there are fewer unemployed people than job vacancies.

Commenting on the latest figures, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, Stephen Crabb, said: “We know that the pandemic has put a strain on the labour market, and I have been told by local businesses that staffing and recruitment has been a cause for concern.

“But these employment figures are extremely positive for Pembrokeshire, and show that the labour market is strong.

“The local job centre does a tremendous job at helping to fill vacancies through providing a tailored recruitment service for local employers. It is great to hear and see that people are making use of these services and seeking work.

“With the summer tourist season looming, no doubt local tourism and hospitality businesses in Pembrokeshire will continue to see an increase in the uptake of work.

“However, these positive figures sit in the backdrop of the cost-of-living crisis. Having received many emails from worried constituents, I am acutely aware of the financial pressures that so many are facing.

“I have been consistent in my calls for the government to offer further support to those on low and middle incomes. This problem is only set to get worse and without targeted action, many will fall into real hardship and debt.”