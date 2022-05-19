A MILFORD Haven man will stand trial for failing to keep his dogs under control in a communal area as specified in a community protection notice.

Mark Anthony Edwards, 53, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, May 16 charged with failing to comply with the terms of a community protection notice.

The court heard that a community protection notice had been issued on August 24 last year relating to Edwards’ dogs.

However, just six days later, on August 30, 2021, he is accused of failing to secure control of his dogs, as set out in the notice, in the communal area of Milton House, Murray Road, Milford Haven.

Community protection notices are intended to deal with unreasonable, ongoing problems or nuisances which negatively affect the community’s quality of life.

The notice can direct anybody over the age of 16, a business or organisation responsible, to stop causing the problem and it could also require the person responsible to take reasonable steps to ensure that it does not occur again.

Edwards, of Murray Road, Milford Haven, denied failing to comply with the notice when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, May 16.

A trial date was set for the afternoon of July 25.