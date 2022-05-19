Milford Haven Town Council has announced what celebrations will be taking place in the town in early June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The town’s celebrations will take place on Thursday, June 2, 2022, with lantern parades, live performances and special guests.

The proceedings will take place at approximately 4pm at the Memorial Gardens, with a live performance from Milford Haven Town Band, before a stage is put up on The Rath where performances will occur until 10pm.

From approximately 5pm, there will also be a free Evans Coaches minibus at Milford Haven School and the Tesco store at Havens Head Retail Park, having regular trips to The Rath.

Furthermore, 6pm will see the lantern parade where children will walk from the Helipad on Milford Waterfront to The Rath.

Registration for the parade is not compulsory, but is recommended.

The Rath celebrations will include a face painter, a bouncy castle, an assault course, and a food outlet.

The special guest for the celebrations will be Miss Sara Edwards, Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed, who will light the beacon at 9.20pm with a bugler in attendance.