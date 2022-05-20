A ROAD in Milford Haven is set to be closed for around 10 days for tree cutting works.

Pembrokeshire County Council placed the notice in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, May 18, advising that the road from Rickeston to Robeston Cross will be closed for 10 days from Friday, June 3.

The closure – between the junction within the vicinity of High View east to the junction with the U6091 road at Robeston West from its junction within the vicinity of Chestnut Corner east to the junction with Robeston Hall - could be in place for longer if the work to cut the trees is not completed in the 10 days.

MORE NEWS:

During the closure, all vehicles will not be allowed through on the road with exception for exempted vehicles which would include emergency services.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the road closure.

An alternative route for traffic will be the Old Hakin Road (C3006), C3001 road to Herbrandston, C3001 Herbrandston to Rickeston Road and C3035 road.

The order made by Pembrokeshire County Council will be valid for a period of 12 months as a contingency if the work is needed to be rescheduled or there are unforeseen circumstances.

You can view the public notice here.