THERE will be speed limit changes for a section of the A40 for more than a month.
The Welsh Government stated in a public notice published in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, May 18 that the speed limit changes will affect a section of the A40 trunk road in Haverfordwest.
The order created by the Welsh Government will impose a 40mph or 10mph speed limit on the length of the A40 from the junction with the northern side of Scotchwell Roundabout to the junction with the south-eastern side of Cardigan Road Roundabout.
MORE NEWS:
- Traffic concerns over plans for 15 homes near village school site
- Concerns as Pembrokeshire school field is earmarked for major food and drink event
The limits will come into force on Monday, June 6 from 8am and will run until 6am on Thursday, July 14 or – according to the Welsh Government – until the temporary traffic signs are permanently removed.
The 10mph speed limit will apply only during convoy working and there will be no overtaking allowed at this time.
You can view the public notice here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here