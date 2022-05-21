CHANGES are being considered for a Pembrokeshire castle.

A planning application has been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council by Dr Steven Jones, director of community services at Pembrokeshire County Council for a new walkway link and associated works at Haverfordwest Castle.

The application – which was advertised in the Western Telegraph’s public notice section on Wednesday, May 18, relates to a piece of land to the north of the castle.

The aim is for full planning permission and scheduled ancient monument consent for installation of a new walkway link north to Hayguard Lane and associated works.

It is the latest application in relation to a walkway, after an application was made by the council to demolish number 16 Bridge Street to the east of the castle.

Prior applications have also involved the grounds of number 18 Bridge Street and some of the work relates to number 14A.

The initial plans are to enhance the existing pedestrian path east of Haverfordwest Castle, together with its extension to join the existing Castle Back footpath.

The construction of a new path includes incorporating the various retaining walls and stairs required to accommodate the existing significant changes in level.

There are also plans to, enhance the area to the rear of 16 and 18 Bridge Street; a combination of new courtyards and stairs within connecting the perimeter walkway with the new Bridge Street Arcade; demolition of an existing extension and various retaining walls to the rear of 16 and 18 Bridge Street; a new light, airy and open rear courtyard being provided in lieu; construction of various new stairs and retaining walls; and new bat roosts being provided beneath.

Any owner of land or tenant who wants to make a comment on the application, should do so in writing within 21 days of the publication of the notice (deadline: June 8).

This can be done by emailing planning.support.team@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or writing to Pembrokeshire County Council, County Hall, Haverfordwest. SA61 1TP.

You can view the public notice here and more documents relating to the Haverfordwest Castle works here.