A WELSH Government scheme has now opened, allowing eligible unpaid carers to receive a one-off £500 payment.

The scheme, administered by Pembrokeshire County Council, is open to all unpaid carers in Wales who were in receipt of Carers Allowance on 31 March 2022.

The payment is in recognition of the increased financial pressures many unpaid carers experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic and to help with some of the additional costs they have incurred.

The payment is targeted towards those individuals who care for someone for at least 35 hours a week and have low incomes.

People will not be eligible for the payment if they have an underlying entitlement to Carers Allowance but do not receive a payment because they are in receipt of another benefit at the same or higher rate; or they only receive the carer premium.

Applications are open now, with the deadline at 5pm on July 15, 2022. Payments for successful claims will be made from June.

To apply, people should complete the online form at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/grants/unpaid-carers-500-pound-payment

Required information is:

Your name, address, telephone number and email address

Date of Birth

National Insurance Number

Postcode

A bank statement showing your name, address, account number and sort code

If you are having problems completing the online application form, email UnpaidCarers@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or call 01437 764551.