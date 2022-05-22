A 20mph speed limit will be introduced on a number of roads in Llanstadwell from next month.

Pembrokeshire County Council made the announcement in a public notice in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, May 18.

The new speed limits will come into effect on June 25 and will affect the following streets:

  • Church Road between the junction with the B4325 west to the junction with Waterston Road.
  • Leonardston Road and adjoining roads from a point 20 metres south of the junction with the B4325 south to the junction with Church Road.
  • Waterston Road and adjoining roads from the junction with Church Road to a point 225 metres northwest of the junction with Lighthouse Drive.

A copy of the order and a map of the roads affected can be found at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/TRO-public-notices. You can read the public notice here.