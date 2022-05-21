A 19th-century Grade II-listed Pembrokeshire mansion has recently been posted on popular property website Rightmove, going for an impressive £1.5m.

Lancych Mansion, which boasts nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and 15 acres of land to go with, was originally constructed in 1834, with one of its main attractions being a fireplace in each room.

The original building remained unscathed until a fire in 2004, before it was renovated in line with its Grade II listing.

Last week, the mansion, along with its one/two-bedroom cottage in the eastern wing, was posted onto property website Rightmove.

Located between Cardigan and Newcastle Emlyn, the mansion has river frontage in its 15 acres with the River Cych at the northern end of the property.

A grand entrance hall with a ceiling painted gold and an archway leading to a library and drawing room are just some of the spectacular features from the property.

Western Telegraph: The entrance hall. Picture: Country Living GroupThe entrance hall. Picture: Country Living Group

A spokesperson said: “The current owners have gone to great lengths to complete this sympathetic restoration of the home and to bring the approximately fifteen acres of grounds that surround it up to the same standards of this truly impressive residence.”

To read more about this property, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/123406388#/?channel=RES_BUY

Western Telegraph: The family room. Picture: Country Living GroupThe family room. Picture: Country Living Group

Western Telegraph: The kitchen. Picture: Country Living GroupThe kitchen. Picture: Country Living Group

Western Telegraph: The rear of the property. Picture: Country Living GroupThe rear of the property. Picture: Country Living Group

Western Telegraph: One of the bedrooms. Picture: Country Living GroupOne of the bedrooms. Picture: Country Living Group

Western Telegraph: A far-away shot of the property. Picture: Country Living GroupA far-away shot of the property. Picture: Country Living Group