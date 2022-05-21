HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, May 18.

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Jeanne Green (nee Whitteridgem formerly of St Davids)

Born in Canterbury on April 30, 1920, died peacefully at home in Shrewsbury on Friday, May 6, 2022. Dear Mother to Sarah and Tim, long term resident of St Davids, Pembrokeshire who moved to Shrewsbury in 1988.

We celebrate her long life well lived and mourn her passing. Her funeral will be at Shrewsbury Emstrey Crematorium on Thursday, May 19 at 9.15am. Family flowers only but donations to Cancer Research if desired.

Rita Elworthy (Haverfordwest)

Rita passed away peacefully at Pencoed Care Home, Saundersfoot on May 10, 2022, aged 90 years. Much loved she will sadly be missed by all her family and many friends.

Funeral service, Friday, May 27, 10am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Rita for St. Ismael's Church, Uzmaston. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Andrew David Parry (Pembroke)

Formerly of Varteg Road, Pontypool, Andrew David Parry passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Withybush Hospital.

Funeral will take place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Friday 20th May 2022 at 1:00 pm Floral tributes welcome. Enquiries to: Graham J. Sullivan Funeral Directors Ty-Hedd Funeral Home Mynydd Garnllwyd Road Morriston, Swansea, SA6 7QG Tel: 01792 775262

Enid Morfydd Charles (Haverfordwest)

Morfydd passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on May 5, 2022, aged 92 years. Much loved she will be missed by all her family and many friends.

Funeral service, Monday, May 23, 1pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Morfydd for Wales Air Ambulance can be sent directly to Ty Elusen, Ffordd Angel, Llanelli Gate, Dafen, Llanelli, SA14 8LQ or online at www.walesairambulance.com. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Sylvia "Poppy" Griffiths (Haverfordwest)

Poppy passed away peacefully at Highgrove Residential Home, Haverfordwest on May 5, 2022, aged 96 years. Much loved she will be missed by all her family and many friends.

Funeral service, Wednesday, May 18, 2pm at St. David's Church, Prendergast followed by the committal at City Road Cemetery. Donations in memory of Poppy for the Alzheimer's Society may be sent directly to the charity. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)