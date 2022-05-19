Was it a bird? Was it a plane? Or was is a great green fireball that hit parts of southern Wales including Pembrokeshire?

This is the question facing meteor detectors after the UK Fireball Alliance (UKFA) confirmed that there were sightings in Wales of a spectacular fireball at around 11.39pm last Wednesday, May 11.

The sonic occurrence was recorded by more than 25 meteor cameras co-ordinated by UKFA as well as on dashcams and security cameras belonging to members of the public. It has been confirmed that some reports were made from observers in Pembrokeshire and the area around Merthyr Tydfil.

Despite the fact that thousands of meteors of fireball magnitude occur in the Earth’s atmosphere every day, most of these take place over oceans and uninhabited regions, and not urbanised areas of south Wales.

Scientists believe that around 20k of rock from an asteroid entered the atmosphere at nearly 30 km/s. While most of this would have vaporised into the atmosphere within seconds, some 100 grammes is expected to have survived and hit the earth.

Now members of the public are being asked to check their surrounding areas for unusual fragments which are a glossy black or brown in colour, maybe with the dark fusion crust broken off in places.

People are being advised not to pick the fragment up with their hands.

If anyone may have found something which they believe could be a fragment of last week’s meteorite gall, they are asked to send a photograph and co-ordinates of the location to wales@ukfall.org.uk.