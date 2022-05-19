A man has been charged with four driving offences, after an initial arrest from Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Pembrokeshire yesterday afternoon.
The man was arrested by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit in the Jeffreyston area on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 18.
He was arrested with drink driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving with no insurance and also having no MOT.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has been bailed to attend court next month.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here