A man has been charged with four driving offences, after an initial arrest from Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Pembrokeshire yesterday afternoon.

The man was arrested by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit in the Jeffreyston area on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 18.

He was arrested with drink driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving with no insurance and also having no MOT.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has been bailed to attend court next month.”

 