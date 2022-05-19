Top Trumps has released the perfect card game to play with the family over The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The iconic card game, which has been around for almost 50 years, has brought families together for tense contests on everything from cars to Marvel characters.

To mark Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne, gather your loved ones around for a friendly (and perhaps slightly competitive) game with this special limited-edition Top Trumps pack.

The new regal pack comes with 30 beautifully presented cards showing iconic moments from across Queen Elizabeth II's life and reign.

HM Queen Elizabeth II Limited Edition Top Trumps Card Game. Credit: Winning Moves/ Top Trumps

All of the cards come in a sleek limited edition, cassette-style case which makes it the perfect memorabilia and collector's item for the Royalist in your life.

The tribute game features cards from key moments throughout The Queen's reign which have 'united the nation' over the years.

As always, players will compete to get the highest stats on the cards with the categories including the Year, Endurance and Uniting The Nation scores.

Pivotal events like Her Majesty's Coronation, London 2012 Olympics as well as World War II's Children's Hour all feature in the pack.

Players will also be able to compare The Queen's iconic residences from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace and Balmoral.

Even Her Majesty's love for animals is showcased with both horses and corgis getting a mention in the special card game.

Each card also includes a 'Top Trumps File' so history fans can learn more about these important moments and events.

Whether you're a lifelong fan or simply looking to learn more about the Queen, this pack promises some royally good fun for the entire family over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Pick up a pack of the HM Queen Elizabeth II Limited Edition Top Trumps Card Game which is currently available for £8 via the Winning Moves website.