BrewDog will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of its classic Punk IPA beer by releasing a stronger 15% ABV version of it today.

As a result, it will be the highest ABV beer currently available from BrewDog, surpassing the Double Punk by almost 7%.

In describing the product BrewDog said: "The original light, golden classic that kick-started it all instantly set the British beer scene alight when it was released in April 2007.

"Its bursts of caramel and tropical fruit, with an all-out riot of grapefruit, pineapple and lychee, and a spiky, bitter finish was unlike anything Scottish beer drinkers had ever tasted before and has cemented its status as Europe’s number one selling craft beer."

This 15% IPA will be the strongest beer BrewDog will have on their site (BrewDog)

Lauren Carrol, Director of Brand & Marketing at BrewDog, said: “We can’t wait to raise a glass to celebrate this landmark event. In Punk IPAs 15th year, we wanted to remind fans that this is beer that started it all - and it’s not done yet.

"We invite everyone who appreciates great tasting beer to join the celebrations with a glass of Punk IPA 15%”.

The beer is available in 330ml bottles from the BrewDog website, which can be purchased here and will retail for £15.