The new set of development management committee members will be sent to visit the site of a “massive” cow shed seeking retrospective planning permission.
At a meeting of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority development management committee on Wednesday (May 18) members discussed a retrospective application for a livestock barn and works related to a silage clamp.
The barn measuring 64.15m long by 13.8m wide by 4.3m to the eaves and 6.4m to the ridge has already been erected on land opposite Middle Broadmoor, Talbenny, with local objections to the construction.
The permission is sought to “regularise” both “the retrospective construction of a livestock barn and works to / related to a silage clamp to support functioning of the working farm.”
The proposal was recommended for approval but following objections raised by neighbours and the impact on their business and home, along with specific technical questions raised by Cllr Di Clements, also a diary farmer, a site visit was proposed.
The committee were reminded that the new committee would undertake the visit following the recent election process and the end of the municipal year.
