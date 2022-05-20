Plans to increase the size of a home in Dale have been approved as the applicants welcome their first baby.

An application for a single storey extension, roof terrace, box dormer and a separate garden room/office to a property on Blue Anchor Way was discussed by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority development management committee on May 18.

Members heard from chairman of Dale Community Council, Lyn Jones that the application was supported by the council and a neighbour had raised concerns about the extension but not objections.

“We don’t have many residents living in the village and those numbers are dwindling and that’s of great concern to us. The applicant had a baby this morning and a young, growing family that we want to encourage in the village and we need to have homes of a suitable size for them to live,” said Cllr Jones.

He added that the two-bedroom bungalows on that street had been built by the council for older people originally but now there’s “hardly nothing else affordable for locals in the village because we have got the second home problem.”

Committee chairman Cllr Reg Owens backed this view, saying “the only hope we have got to keeping some local life in Dale is by allowing applications like this.”

Others raised concerns about officer comments that there was “the development would result in a significant loss of privacy and amenity which severely detracts from the enjoyment of neighbouring properties” and asked if further compromise could be made.

The committee voted to go against the officer recommendation of refusal and permit the application as presented by nine votes to four.