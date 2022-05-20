It was a very busy week for the Angle Lifeboat crew, who were tasked to four different incidents across seven days.

The first shout of the week came on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 11, when a 16-ft yacht was suffering from engine failure off Dale Fort, with the lifeboat crew being paged at 3.09pm.

The crew arrived at the scene and established a tow, before taking the yacht and those aboard to Neyland Marina.

After several days clear, two shouts came within the same day.

At around the same time of day on the afternoon of Sunday, May 15, the crew was paged to yet another yacht, which again was suffering from engine failure.

This time, the struggling yacht was struggling to sail in the grappling weather conditions off Stack Rock Fort.

Similar to the first incident, the Angle Lifeboat crew arrived and took the yacht under tow, and started heading for Milford Marina.

During the tow, the lifeboat was diverted to a motor cruiser, which was also suffering from engine failure, and was taking on water at Pennar.

The crew secured the yacht on a temporary mooring and made their way to the motor cruiser, where two crew and a salvage pump attended and took them under tow.

The lifeboat crew towed the motor cruiser to Milford Marina, before returning back out to the first casualty vessel and taking the yacht to Milford Marina.

The water ranger assisted with both of the shouts on the Sunday afternoon.

A yacht being towed. Picture: Angle Lifeboat RNLI

After another few days clear, the fourth and final shout within the seven days took place at approximately 3.30pm on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 18.

The lifeboat was getting fuel at Neyland Marina, when the crew was paged to a male casualty who had a broken leg aboard a boat at Milford Marina boat yard.

Two casualty care-trained crew attended and were the first on the scene, as they administered Entonox and made the casualty comfortable before the crew from Dale Coastguard and an ambulance arrived.

The crew assisted in the transfer of the casualty to the ambulance, and headed back to the station at 5pm.