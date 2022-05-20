FORMER Haverfordwest RFC and Carmarthen Quins rugby star Rob Evans has signed for the Dragons.

Evans time at the Scarlets has come to an abrupt end after a nine year stay at the club.

Evans commented: “I’m happy to be joining and excited to get going next year.

“It feels like the right time for a change and, with the other signings and what Dean wants to build here, it will be brilliant and I’m looking forward to it.

“I love playing at Rodney Parade and the fans are really loud and intimidating. I’m looking forward to being a part of it and having them on my side.”

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming a player of Rob’s calibre to Dragons and excited about the impact he can make with us.

“Rob is highly driven and motivated to help us move forward as a squad. He also still has big international ambitions with Wales that he wants to achieve as a Dragon.”

Evans, 30, started his career at Haverfordwest RFC before moving to Carmarthen Quins in 2010.

The loosehead got his big move to the Scarlets in 2014 making over 150 appearances for the club.

Evans has made 39 appearances for the Welsh national side.

He was born in Haverfordwest and attended Spittal VC School and Sir Thomas Picton School.