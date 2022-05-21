A boy from Pembrokeshire is running 100 miles throughout the month of May, raising funds for Mind charity.
Oscar, the grandson of Milford Haven Town Council’s town clerk Barbara Fitzgerald, is running 100 miles across this month, and has raised almost £400 for his efforts so far.
Running around the Keeston area, Oscar has been clocking up his miles and is well over half way.
According to a spokesperson from Mind, the organisation is a “mental health charity, working across England and Wales. We believe no one should face a mental health problem alone.
“We’re here for you. Whether you’re stressed, depressed or in crisis. We’ll listen, give support and advice, and fight your corner.”
Oscar said: “Nobody should suffer from mental health alone.”
To see how Oscar is getting on with getting to 100 miles, or to donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/oscar-fitzgerald2
