A grand parade through the streets of Tenby will be the highlight of the town's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The lively event will take place on Saturday June 4 will not only be celebrating the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II but also how all the town came together as one to support each other during the Covid pandemic.

The mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, said: "This is the first time as a town we have had the opportunity to come together since the pandemic.

"So, as we recognise the service and duty of Her Majesty The Queen, we also thank those who did their duty and gave their support in the town during the pandemic."

Tenby's Jubilee celebratation plans have been finalised by the town council.

The festivities will get underway on Thursday June 2 when the mayor, deputy mayor, Cllr Sue Lane, fellow town councillors, mace-bearers and Tenby Sea Cadets join town crier Jim Cornwell in Tudor Square for the reading of the official proclamation at 2 pm.

Later that day, a beacon will be lit on Castle Hill to join the nationwide chain of beacons marking the Jubilee.

The beacon lighting party will form up in Castle Square by 9.25 pm to walk up to Castle Hill where the beacon will be lit in front of Prince Albert’s statue at 9.45 pm.

While there are no town council organised events on Friday, June 3, so that local street parties can be held, the celebrations will continue with the grand parade on the Saturday.

Led by Samba Doc, the procession will leave from outside the De Valence Pavilion in Upper Frog Street at 3.30 pm.

It will wind its way down South Parade, St Florence Parade, Lower and Upper Frog Street, High Street, Tudor Square and St Julian Street to end outside St Julian’s Church on the harbour.

Featuring local organisations, businesses, and schools, all children are also encouraged to join in wearing fancy dress on the theme of ‘70 Glorious Years of History’.

Everyone is also welcome to join at the back of the parade after watching it pass by.

To round off the four-day bank holiday festivities, Sunday June 5 will see free live music in the bandstand on Castle Hill.

Featuring Ella Guru (2 pm to 3 pm) and The Swinging Nettles (3.30 pm to 5 pm) everyone is encouraged to bring along a picnic and enjoy the occasion.

Tenby Town Council will provide bunting free of charge to local businesses to help deck out the streets while a starter fund of £50 is on offer to Tenby residents groups towards the cost of any street parties being organised.

Local businesses are also encouraged to dress their shop windows for the Jubilee.

Judging will take place during the week, with the winner being announced following the parade on the Saturday.

Among other activities also taking place over the bank holiday weekend will be a concert by Tenby Male Choir in St. Mary’s Church on the Thursday and a Bring and Share picnic in the Tenby Edible Community Garden, South Cliffe Street from 12 noon on Friday, June 3.