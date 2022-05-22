Several planning applications have been submitted this week to Pembrokeshire County Council, ranging from garages to single-storey extensions.
Plans this week
The list of planning applications sent to the county are:
- 21/1205/CL: Certificate of Lawfulness – Lawful implementation of planning permission 16/1068 at Outbuildings at Ty Gwyn Farm, Lampeter Velfrey, Whitland, SA34 0RB
- 22/0040/PA: Removal of existing garage and conservatory and erection of single storey timber extension and storage units at Green Hedges, 53 Steynton Road, Steynton, Milford Haven, SA73 1BL
- 22/0046/PA: Demolition and replacement of the fuel station building, reconfiguration of the parking area and introduction of electrical charging points at Siop y Frenni, Crymych, SA41 3QF
- 22/0050/PA: Erection of garage with new driveway and patio at 53, Glebelands, Hakin, Milford Haven, SA73 3QX
- 22/0052/PA: L-shaped link building to join the main dwelling to the existing detached garage at Tair Sir, Abercych, Boncath, SA37 0EX
