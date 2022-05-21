A GROUP of residents from Rosemarket have set up a history group to explore and record the history of their village.

Rosemarket Local History Society launched in November 2021 with 10 founding committee members who share a common interest in local history. The group is a range of ages, backgrounds and abilities.

The group are researching different eras and aspects of history using a range of primary and secondary sources to show various aspects of village life across the many centuries since its foundation as a marcher borough in the 12th century.

Rosemarket School pupils and staff in 1929. Picture: Rosemarket Local History Society

Group members hope to develop a programme of talks, events and special projects including commissioning a permanent war memorial for the village and a time capsule.

Chairwoman of the group, Tracy-Jane Ashcroft, said: “As a new group, we are just starting out and learning as we go. We hope the community will enjoy reading about our fascinating village and come along to our events.”

Committee member, Antony Haley, adds: “The enthusiasm of residents past and present who have so far got involved has been brilliant, as has the support received from other local history groups across Pembrokeshire.”

The group has launched their website with help from a Community Changemakers Fund (set up by South West Wales Connected Community Rail Partnership to support communities along the railway line to make change happen in their local places) grant which has allowed the group to research, write and publish articles with help from residents past and present.

A grant from South Hook LNG Community Fund (South Hook LNG Community Fund works in partnership with Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS), with the aim of supporting Pembrokeshire communities through financial assistance) has enabled the group to purchase a digital scanner to capture and catalogue their images.

Currently, the website features an in-depth overview of the village’s history and articles on historic sites and buildings, the railway, war time and sport.

More articles will be added to the website in due course which will also feature some of the prominent people connected to Rosemarket.

Rosemarket Cricket team in 1900s. Picture: Rosemarket Local History Society

One of those set to feature is former Rosemarket Primary School headmaster Geoff Nicolle. Mr Nicolle held the post for almost 20 years and he has done much research on the village, publishing the booklet ‘Rosemarket: A Village beyond Wales’ in 1982, followed by ‘A History of Rosemarket Church’ a year later.

Mr Nicolle has also researched and written a comprehensive history of the village but was unable to get it published at the time. He has kept a copy and there are copies of his work with the Pembrokeshire Archives and the National Library of Wales.

Rosemarket Local History Society has been working with Mr Nicolle’s family as his health is declining, and has been granted access to his material, some of which is already included on the website.

It is hoped that the society will be able to publish a full and comprehensive history of Rosemarket to realise Mr Nicolle’s ambition.

You can find out more about Rosemarket Local History Society and the history of Rosemarket by visiting the website www.rosemarkethistory.org.uk or emailing history@rosemarkethistory.org.uk