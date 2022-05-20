HOUSING association ateb has begun to unveil plans on the parking situation they will impose at the Dew Street library site.

The site, which is currently used by Haverfordwest residents and visitors to the county town for parking, was recently acquired by ateb who released plans for the site in April.

A letter written by the association's executive director of development Will Lloyd has informed residents the parking situation will be managed by a third-party parking company and they will be issuing parking permits.

The letter, dated May 18, says: “We (ateb) intend to instruct a third-party parking company to take over the management and maintenance of the carpark in the short term and wish to offer you as a local resident the option of an annual parking permit.”

At the beginning of April it was revealed that ateb bought the land which has been on the market since 2018.

Ateb intend to relocate their head office to the 3.3acre site.

Other potential uses include office space, collaborative community spaces, a community café, and residential development to meet housing needs in the area.

One of the major concerns with the purchase of the site is the provision for parking - the current arrangement is the previously unsold land could be used for free parking. This will change imminently.

Facebook group the Dew Street Campaign, which is fighting to ensure parking provision remains in the area, found that 90 per cent of locals and businesses believe the closure of a car park in Haverfordwest will affect the commercial viability of upper town for the worse.

The survey found that there could be as many as 100 cars using the site during the day.

Another major issue in the purchase of the site is the level of transparency and communication links with the community.

Ateb looked to curtail these fears by offering anyone with an opinion to get in contact.

“We in ateb are keen to develop communication channels with yourselves as local residentials and occupiers to discuss our future redevelopment plans for the site and discuss parking arrangements in the short to medium terms,” said the letter.

“If you would like to express your interest in a parking permit or would like to be kept up to date on our development plans, please send an email to our development coordinator, Julie Edwards Julie.edwards@atebgroup.co.uk and mark the subject of your email ‘Library’.”

