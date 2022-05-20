The richest people in Wales have been revealed.

Sir Michael Moritz is the richest person from Wales, according to the new edition of The Sunday Times Rich List, published today.

Cardiff-born former journalist Sir Michael Moritiz, 67, and his American novelist wife Harriet Heyman have seen their fortune grow by £500 million in 12 months to £4 billion, thanks largely to investment in successful internet businesses over 25 years by San Francisco-based Moritz.

Llanelli-born Doug Perkins, 79, and his wife Dame Mary Perkins, 78, and their family, who control the high-street operation Specsavers, have added £130m to their fortune in the past year and are now worth £1.330 billion.

Perkins and Bristol-born Dame Mary, who are based in Guernsey, met while they were students at Cardiff University.

Henry Engelhardt, 64, the American co-founder of the Cardiff-based insurance company Admiral Group, and his French-born wife Diane Briere de L'Isle, have lost their billionaire status.

A fall in the value of Admiral shares has seen the philanthropist couple’s joint fortune drop by £170 million in the past year to £956 million.

The Sunday Times Rich List reveals the wealth of the 250 richest people in Britain in its 34th annual edition.

There are a record 177 billionaires in the UK this year, up six from 2021.

The combined wealth of the UK billionaires is £653.122 billion, up £55.853 billion - 9.4 per cent, on the total wealth of the billionaires in last year’s Rich List.

The list is published online today and will be available as part of a 68-page special edition of The Sunday Times Magazine on Sunday.