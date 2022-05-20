Monkeypox cases in the UK have more than doubled, as 11 more have been found today (Friday, May 20).

As reported by Sky News it brings the total number reported in the country to 20 - although there are concerns many cases are going undetected.

Giving a statement on the situation Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: "This morning I updated G7 health ministers on what we know so far.

"Most cases are mild, and I can confirm we have procured further doses of vaccines that are effective against monkeypox."

Due to a rash that develops as part of the symptoms some cases are being confused with chickenpox.

The symptoms will usually disappear in two to four weeks, although some people will need hospital treatment.

It said anyone with concerns they could be infected is urged to contact NHS 111 or a sexual health clinic.

When the first case of monkeypox was found in the UK two weeks ago Dr Colin Brown, director of clinical and emerging infections at the UKHSA, said: “It is important to emphasise that monkeypox does not spread easily between people and the overall risk to the general public is very low."

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?





Initial symptoms include fever, headache, aching muscles, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

A rash can also develop, usually starting on the face before spreading to other parts of the body. It eventually forms a scab which falls off.

PHE said monkeypox does not spread easily and most patients recover within a few weeks, but it can cause severe illness in some people.