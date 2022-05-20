This is the terrifying moment that a Pembrokeshire woman was robbed at knifepoint outside a supermarket cash machine.

Kieran Steven Brumby, 36, stood waiting as his victim went to get funds for a night out in Haverfordwest, a day out with her child and her weekly shop.

Brumby, of the town's Water Street, then approached his victim from behind brandishing a large kitchen knife which he held to his victim’s throat, telling her ‘give me the money’ before running off with the £160 she was withdrawing.

Brumby admitted his crime at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, May 16. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

His Honour Geraint Walters also handed down a 12-month sentence for possession of a knife in a public place and a one-month sentence for cocaine possession, both to run concurrently.

In a victim impact statement Brumby’s victim said that she suffered from sleepless nights and palpitations as well as nightmares about being attacked.

“I feel depressed and anxious and constantly feel like somebody is behind me,” she said. “I am checking over my shoulder every five minutes. If I leave the house feelings of panic rise.”

Police tracked Brumby down on the evening the crime was committed, April 15 this year.

At first he denied all involvement despite the CCTV footage showing that the assailant had distinctive leg tattoos which matched his own.

However, on Monday he admitted the robbery as well as possessing a knife in a public place and possessing 0.9 grammes of cocaine.

Jon Tarrant, defending, said: ““He can provide no explanation for his actions on this day.”

“He offers his profound apologies not only to the court but to his victim. He has profound regret and deep remorse for what he has done.”

He added that Brumby’s partner of 15 years had walked out on him last year and that he had lost his employment and his home, all which had had an impact on his mental health. Brumby then moved to Pembrokeshire.

“He doesn’t seek to mitigate this in any way,” he said.

Handing down sentence Judge Walters said: “The effect of your offending in this particular case seems capable of being described as significant if not serious.

“I am not in doubt that this was to do with your cocaine habit.

“The victim impact statement shows the profound effect that your offending has had on your victim. A woman alone out in a, relatively speaking, remote location given the time of day.”