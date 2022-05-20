A MOTHER has told of the terrifying moment her 18-month-old toddler almost choked to death on his dummy.

That was the nightmare beset upon Ami Richards one Sunday afternoon when she found baby Dougie's dummy at the top of his throat and blood pouring from his mouth.

Thirty-five-year-old Ami, of Hundleton, was driving outside of Carew when Dougie started gagging and choking after swallowing his dummy.

One of the most shocking things about the whole experience for Ami was three people passed her by as she screamed for help at the roadside.

It wasn’t until Eva Roberts, who Ami knows, recognised the distressed mother, pulled over and asked what was going on.

Ami said Eva was amazing as she calmly took control of the situation, calling Ami’s mum and husband who both raced to the scene.

Not before the ambulance arrived and paramedics Ivor and Troy, who work at Tenby ambulance station, took Dougie from his mum and, using a pair of Magill forceps, prized the dummy from Dougie’s mouth - whole.

Dougie immediately starting gasping for air and crying before being placed back in his mother’s arms.

Speaking to the Western Telegraph, Ami said the whole experience was terrifying but what shocked her the most was people turning their back when they saw a mother and child in distress.

"Three people drove past me screaming with my baby in my arms,” said Ami. “I think people need to be more aware that if someone is on the side of the road do not just think everything is alright.

"Thank god Eva recognised me otherwise I do not think he would be here.”

One year old Dougie almost died choking on his dummy. Photo Gareth Davis Photography

Ami was full of praise for the ambulance service which she said she was eternally grateful to.

“I honestly cannot thank them enough. They saved my little boy.”

Ami said she was mortified when she looked into the rearview mirror and saw what was happening to Dougie.

"I looked into his mouth and saw he had swallowed his dummy. I could only see the top of it at the start of his throat. I tried to get it out but couldn’t.

"Dougie was gasping for breath and there was blood coming out his mouth. He would take a breath then hold it for three four seconds. He was trying to cry."

Paramedic Ivor Jordan said that the situation was exceptionally serious, with an air ambulance five minutes away from the scene.

“When we arrived Ami was absolutely frantic,” said Ivor. “Dougie’s dummy was lodged in his trachea and he was starting to go floppy which is a huge huge problem.”

Ami, centre, made gifts for Ivor (left) and Troy (right). Dougie's father also raced to the scene from Valero. Photo Gareth Davies Photography

Dougie was kept at Glangwili hospital overnight before making a full recovery, with just a bruised tonsil the lasting scar of what took place.

For Ivor and his team, they were just relieved to avoid what could have been one of the worst tragedies of them all – the death of a child.

“We were just very grateful for the success of the procedure and how glad we were that we managed help,” said Ivor.

“We only had one chance of getting this dummy out. I dread to think of the consequences if we had not got it.”