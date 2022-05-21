THE Western Telegraph Camera Club consistently captures incredible scenes from all over Pembrokeshire.

Each week, we challenge our 3,900 members to capture pictures on a certain theme and this week it was the letter G. They did not disappoint, with some beautiful more obvious G related images to some stunning creative ideas.

To join our camera club and have your photos featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.

Western Telegraph: Goodwick. Picture: Helen ThomasGoodwick. Picture: Helen Thomas

Western Telegraph: Grey heron. Picture: Liam WoolleyGrey heron. Picture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: Glove in the cold. Picture: Wez JonesGlove in the cold. Picture: Wez Jones

Western Telegraph: Grazing sheep. Picture: Amanda Jane DaviesGrazing sheep. Picture: Amanda Jane Davies

Western Telegraph: Grey squirrel. Picture: Karen MorrisGrey squirrel. Picture: Karen Morris

Western Telegraph: Giraffe at Folly Farm. Picture: Jean VaughanGiraffe at Folly Farm. Picture: Jean Vaughan

Western Telegraph: Graffiti. Picture: Philip Haskett-SmithGraffiti. Picture: Philip Haskett-Smith

Western Telegraph: Grey skies in Tenby. Picture: Sue BrownGrey skies in Tenby. Picture: Sue Brown

Western Telegraph: Guinea pigs. Picture: Lacey Kathleen MasonGuinea pigs. Picture: Lacey Kathleen Mason

Western Telegraph: Grey seal in Neyland Marina. Picture: Rob MorrisGrey seal in Neyland Marina. Picture: Rob Morris

Western Telegraph: Greater spotted woodpecker hiding in a tree. Picture: Gareth Rees-PatonGreater spotted woodpecker hiding in a tree. Picture: Gareth Rees-Paton

Western Telegraph: Generations of a family. Picture: Maria PerkinsGenerations of a family. Picture: Maria Perkins