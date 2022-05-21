THE Western Telegraph Camera Club consistently captures incredible scenes from all over Pembrokeshire.
Each week, we challenge our 3,900 members to capture pictures on a certain theme and this week it was the letter G. They did not disappoint, with some beautiful more obvious G related images to some stunning creative ideas.
To join our camera club and have your photos featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
Goodwick. Picture: Helen Thomas
Grey heron. Picture: Liam Woolley
Glove in the cold. Picture: Wez Jones
Grazing sheep. Picture: Amanda Jane Davies
Grey squirrel. Picture: Karen Morris
Giraffe at Folly Farm. Picture: Jean Vaughan
MORE NEWS:
Graffiti. Picture: Philip Haskett-Smith
Grey skies in Tenby. Picture: Sue Brown
Guinea pigs. Picture: Lacey Kathleen Mason
Grey seal in Neyland Marina. Picture: Rob Morris
Greater spotted woodpecker hiding in a tree. Picture: Gareth Rees-Paton
Generations of a family. Picture: Maria Perkins
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here