You can get your hands on a brand new PlayStation5 at Game today.
The PlayStation5 is the most sought-after gadget on the planet right now with gamers desperately trying to get their hands on a new console.
Following its November 2020 release, Brits have found it nearly impossible to find Sony’s latest gaming console.
But UK gaming fans have been given hope with new PS5s available from Game today.
🚨 PlayStation 5 Disc & Digital bundles in stock NOW at GAME!— PS5 Stock UK (@PS5StockAlertUK) May 20, 2022
🔗 PS5: https://t.co/rRLI5ghnag
🔗 PS5 Digital: https://t.co/CBDa0HqP9r
🔥 PS5 Dealshttps://t.co/SwPjzuwt4e
💬 Discordhttps://t.co/lW1blbCPj6#PS5 #PS5Stock #PS5Restock pic.twitter.com/t3Z0bXLzR2
Game tweeted that it has some PS5 consoles in stock, both Disc and Digital versions are available.
Whenever new stock lands, it is picked up within seconds and often sells out within a minute.
Demand has been so great that many retailers have brought in new rules to avoid scalpers taking advantage of the system for profit.
If you want to get your hands on a PS5 console, you’ll need to be quick.
They’re available to buy now via the Game website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article