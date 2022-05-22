THE IMPORTANCE of Milford Haven has been evident for centuries where it has been a port for travel across the Irish Sea to Ireland and a hub for various maritime goings on.

During the period of the Vikings, the area would be used to shelter and a number of invasions of Ireland were launched from what was to later become Milford Haven by Richard de Clare and King Henry II in 1167 and 1171. Oliver Cromwell launched an assault on Ireland from here in 1649.