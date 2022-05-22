THE IMPORTANCE of Milford Haven has been evident for centuries where it has been a port for travel across the Irish Sea to Ireland and a hub for various maritime goings on.
During the period of the Vikings, the area would be used to shelter and a number of invasions of Ireland were launched from what was to later become Milford Haven by Richard de Clare and King Henry II in 1167 and 1171. Oliver Cromwell launched an assault on Ireland from here in 1649.
The town itself was founded in 1793 when Sir William Hamilton inherited the land from his late wife in 1790 and was given an act of Parliament to found the port of Milford and has had a vital part in the whaling industry, naval dockyards and by 1900 was an important fishing port.
In the 1940s, Milford Haven was a base for the American troops, with around 1,000 housed in the town - which also played an important part in the D-Day landing preparations.
In 1960 Milford Haven had also become a leading oil port, being one of the harbours in western Europe that could accommodate the largest oil tankers.
Here we look back at some of the important events through pictures from our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories.
