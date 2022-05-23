Restoration work is now being carried out on Cardigan’s Heritage Market Hall which will help secure the future of this flagship building. Funding of this £2.7 million project will cover structural repairs and urgent remedial works, whilst maintaining and enhancing the heritage features of this unique market building.
This latest phase of work, headed by Cardigan Building Preservation Trust, follows the Trust’s major restoration of the Guildhall, Corn Exchange and Courtyard a decade ago.
Works include major repairs to the roof and walls to address severe water incursion, installation of a heating system together with solar panels, and upgrading of the electrical system. A completely new entrance block at the rear will improve access direct from the car park to both market floors and the High Street, and include a lift and public toilets.
Market stalls will also be upgraded and renewed, improving facilities for traders as well as the local community and visitors. Current traders’ jobs will be safeguarded and trading opportunities provided for new businesses.
The story of the Market Hall’s heritage will also be told, highlighting the unique architecture and rich social history of the building, which has operated as a market since its opening in 1860, creating a heritage attraction for locals and visitors within a welcoming venue for shopping and eating.
Work has now started on both the Lower and Upper Market levels. Scaffolding has been erected both internally & externally in readiness for re-roofing, re-glazing and addressing structural problems.
On the lower ground floor, slate flags are being lifted ready for storage, so that under floor heating can be installed and pipe work upgraded. The flags that are in a suitable condition will be re-laid on the aisles between the stalls.
Trustee Lindsay Sheen said:“The project will restore and improve the whole building, while preserving its unique architectural heritage and ultimately, once the work is done, the building will also have true economic and social sustainability.
"Most importantly, the Market Hall will continue to be a thriving market place, instead of a heritage building at risk. The market traders have been essential contributors to the overall project and the Trust has greatly appreciated their patience and co-operation during the re-location period. They now invite their customers, old and new, to continue supporting these unique businesses while relocated at the venues below."
Customers will find Cardigan Guildhall Market Traders at the following venues:
- Quay Street, Cardigan (between the Castle and Quay Street riverside car park).
- Toby Fashions - Haberdashery, wools and sewing accessories
- Spinning Wheel - Welsh souvenirs, postcards and hand-crafted gifts Home Appliances - Vacuum cleaner repairs and domestic appliance spares
- The Art Cwtch - Supplying artist and student quality art supplies
- Teifi Traction - Welsh transport models and memorabilia Penblwydd Hapus - Greeting cards and gifts for all
Canolfan Teifi, Pendre (shopping centre adjacent to the Guildhall)
- Jilly’s Flowers - Fresh and silk flowers for weddings & funerals, Plants in season
- Dancing Sheep - Unique hand knitted clothing and upcycled designs
- DJK Collectables - Antiques, collectables, jewellery and vintage tools
- Keith’s Antiques – Antique collectables and furniture
- Totem - Minerals, crystals, jewellery, incense, oils fossils and much more
- Teifi Textiles - wide range of fabrics available, alterations and repairs
- Handmade in Crymych – Gifts, paintings, jewellery, clothes
- Annie Wood Fine Art – Paintings and jewellery.
The Guildhall Courtyard, Pendre
- Consol Crazy - phones, repairs, consoles and accessories – The Archway, Guildhall.
- Batak Traditional Syrian Food – The Guildhall Courtyard
- Cardigan Bay Organics – Fruit and Vegetables. – The Guildhall Courtyard
- Pop up Stalls and Markets throughout the season
This current phase of the Cardigan Markethall Restoration Project is made possible by grants from:
- Welsh Government’s Building for the Future programme
- Ceredigion County Council
- The Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme
- The Welsh Government Rural Communities - Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government
- The Coastal Communities Fund delivered by the National Lottery Community Fund in Wales on behalf of the Welsh Government
- Cadw on behalf of the Welsh Government
