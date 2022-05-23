Restoration work is now being carried out on Cardigan’s Heritage Market Hall which will help secure the future of this flagship building. Funding of this £2.7 million project will cover structural repairs and urgent remedial works, whilst maintaining and enhancing the heritage features of this unique market building.

This latest phase of work, headed by Cardigan Building Preservation Trust, follows the Trust’s major restoration of the Guildhall, Corn Exchange and Courtyard a decade ago.

The Upper Market, late 19th century

Works include major repairs to the roof and walls to address severe water incursion, installation of a heating system together with solar panels, and upgrading of the electrical system. A completely new entrance block at the rear will improve access direct from the car park to both market floors and the High Street, and include a lift and public toilets.

Market stalls will also be upgraded and renewed, improving facilities for traders as well as the local community and visitors. Current traders’ jobs will be safeguarded and trading opportunities provided for new businesses.

Internal scaffolding and crash deck

The story of the Market Hall’s heritage will also be told, highlighting the unique architecture and rich social history of the building, which has operated as a market since its opening in 1860, creating a heritage attraction for locals and visitors within a welcoming venue for shopping and eating.

Work has now started on both the Lower and Upper Market levels. Scaffolding has been erected both internally & externally in readiness for re-roofing, re-glazing and addressing structural problems.

Market Hall Courtyard prior to scaffolding

On the lower ground floor, slate flags are being lifted ready for storage, so that under floor heating can be installed and pipe work upgraded. The flags that are in a suitable condition will be re-laid on the aisles between the stalls.

Trustee Lindsay Sheen said:“The project will restore and improve the whole building, while preserving its unique architectural heritage and ultimately, once the work is done, the building will also have true economic and social sustainability.

The slate flooring has been put into storage

"Most importantly, the Market Hall will continue to be a thriving market place, instead of a heritage building at risk. The market traders have been essential contributors to the overall project and the Trust has greatly appreciated their patience and co-operation during the re-location period. They now invite their customers, old and new, to continue supporting these unique businesses while relocated at the venues below."

Customers will find Cardigan Guildhall Market Traders at the following venues:

Quay Street, Cardigan (between the Castle and Quay Street riverside car park).

Toby Fashions - Haberdashery, wools and sewing accessories

Spinning Wheel - Welsh souvenirs, postcards and hand-crafted gifts Home Appliances - Vacuum cleaner repairs and domestic appliance spares

The Art Cwtch - Supplying artist and student quality art supplies

Teifi Traction - Welsh transport models and memorabilia Penblwydd Hapus - Greeting cards and gifts for all

Canolfan Teifi, Pendre (shopping centre adjacent to the Guildhall)

Jilly’s Flowers - Fresh and silk flowers for weddings & funerals, Plants in season

Dancing Sheep - Unique hand knitted clothing and upcycled designs

DJK Collectables - Antiques, collectables, jewellery and vintage tools

Keith’s Antiques – Antique collectables and furniture

Totem - Minerals, crystals, jewellery, incense, oils fossils and much more

Teifi Textiles - wide range of fabrics available, alterations and repairs

Handmade in Crymych – Gifts, paintings, jewellery, clothes

Annie Wood Fine Art – Paintings and jewellery.

The Guildhall Courtyard, Pendre

Consol Crazy - phones, repairs, consoles and accessories – The Archway, Guildhall.

Batak Traditional Syrian Food – The Guildhall Courtyard

Cardigan Bay Organics – Fruit and Vegetables. – The Guildhall Courtyard

Pop up Stalls and Markets throughout the season

This current phase of the Cardigan Markethall Restoration Project is made possible by grants from: