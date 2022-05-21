A WOMAN who braved all doing frigid cold water swims through winter has raised enough money to fund 100 hours of counselling for people with mental health problems.

In November last year Philippa Evans took on the challenge of completing a cold water swim every day for 28 days and in the process raised £4,000.

The money went to mental health charity and cafe Get The Boys A Lift, and ward 12 of Withybush Hospital.

Now Get The Boys A Lift have posted an update on their Facebook page saying: "Remember when Philly did those cold water swims a couple of months ago? Well it turns out she funded 100 hours of counselling."

A heartwarming photo taken in Get The Boys A Lift showed Phillipa being awarded a letter from the charity which read: “A massive thank you for your incredible challenge and the resulting donation.

We are humbled as well as amazed by your bravery and determination and your on-going support.

"You have effectively paid for 100 hours of counselling for people in our community.

“So thank you from everyone here.”

'Philly' (centre right) with son Evan and the Get The Boys team

Most of Philippa’s swims were in Broad Haven.

She received huge support as many joined her in the waters that can reach below 10 degrees at that time of year!

The letter presented to Philly

The Get The Boys a Lift gang finished their message with one simple line.

“What. A. Legend. Once again, thank you!!!”

Well done Phillippa.