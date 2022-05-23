Plans to build new homes in Narberth which could help local people to get onto the property ladder have been unveiled by housing provider Wales & West Housing.

A public consultation has been launched to give local residents the chance to express their views on the plans to build 89 new homes on a site between Adams Drive and Bloomfield Gardens.

The plans submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council aim to bring a scheme of one, two, three and four bed houses, apartments, and bungalows to the site, which is currently three open fields.

The proposed properties have between one and four bedrooms

The area has been allocated as a key site for residential development in Pembrokeshire County Council’s Local Development Plan since 2006. The local authority expects that 25 per cent of the homes will be affordable.

Wales & West Housing is proposing that approximately half of the homes will be available for affordable social rent or offered for sale as part of a discounted home ownership scheme.

Under such schemes homes are offered for sale at 70 per cent of the market value to help people with a local connection who want to buy their own home but cannot afford the rising property prices in Narberth. The remainder will be sold on the open market.

WWH commissioned Swansea-based development consultants Asbri Planning and Hammonds architects to draw up plans for the site and carry out a 28-day statutory pre-application consultation (PAC).

The plans will be on display at a public exhibition, which will be held at Bloomfield House Community Centre on Wednesday, June 8 between 2pm to 7pm. Local people are invited to drop in and meet with staff from WWH’s development team and Asbri planning to view and discuss the proposals.

The fields are designated for housing in the current Local Development Plan. Picture: Google Maps

Jon Hurley, director of Asbri Planning, said: “We think this is a great opportunity to create new homes that will benefit the people of Narberth. Overall, the proposed scheme will deliver a variety of new homes to appeal to large sections of the local community, including first-time buyers, downsizers, and local people who cannot afford to rent privately.

“We want to make sure that the homes we plan fit in with the design and feel of the surrounding area. The designs bring together Narberth’s quiet village charm and the existing greenery of the site in a way that is respectful and complements other homes in the area.”

Matthew Owens, commercial development manager at Wales & West Housing, said: “This is an exciting project for WWH and the community. "There is a great need for homes that local people can afford to rent and buy. This is an important site, close to the town centre and many facilities, which we feel will help to meet local housing needs.

"We will work with Pembrokeshire County Council’s housing team so that the homes we build for affordable rent are allocated to those local people most in need who are registered with Pembrokeshire Choice Homes.

“As a not-for-profit organisation, we plan to sell some of the new homes on the open market which will allow us to provide more affordable homes than required for a project of this size.

“WWH works with local contractors on our developments, providing jobs for the community. We also encourage our suppliers and contractors to support and donate to local projects in communities where we build new homes.”

The Adams Drive plans will be open for public consultation from today, Monday May 23 until Monday June 20 to give local people the chance to view and feedback.

As part of the consultation, WWH created a video to give an overview of the proposed development. To view the video visit vimeo.com/manage/videos/671063249/a58e5f5291

To view the pre-application consultation documents visit asbriplanning.co.uk/statutory-pre-application-consultation/land-to-the-north-of-adams-drive-narberth-tir-ir-gogledd-o-adams-drive-arberth/

Please contact mail@asbriplanning.co.uk or call 02920 732652 with any queries.