A man was arrested while driving through Pembrokeshire by Dyfed-Powys Police officers after providing a positive roadside drug wipe.
The man’s vehicle was stopped in Pembroke Dock on the morning of Friday, May 20, where he tested positive for cannabis.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, and then took him to custody, where he provided further blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending the results of his blood sample.”
