POLICE are appealing for a missing person.
Dyfed-Powys Police have released a statement saying: "Can you help us find Callum, who was last seen in Llandysul on Monday, May 16?
"Callum is 15 years old and described as being 5ft 8ins, of stocky build with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black cap, dark coloured hoodie, black joggers and black trainers.
"He has links to the Aberaeron and Swansea areas."
Anyone who has seen Callum, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
Quote reference number DP-20220517-008.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here