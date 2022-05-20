POLICE are appealing for a missing person.

Dyfed-Powys Police have released a statement saying: "Can you help us find Callum, who was last seen in Llandysul on Monday, May 16?

"Callum is 15 years old and described as being 5ft 8ins, of stocky build with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black cap, dark coloured hoodie, black joggers and black trainers.

"He has links to the Aberaeron and Swansea areas."

Anyone who has seen Callum, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Quote reference number DP-20220517-008.