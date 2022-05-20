If you've been on the hunt for some new trainers or a hoodie, then you're in luck as JD Sports has a huge sale on now with up to 60% off clothing and trainers.
The sale includes reductions on Nike, Puma, Adidas, and many more brands, so now's the time to treat yourself and save some hard-earned cash too.
We've picked out just a few of the best items they've got on sale to give you a hint at what to expect.
But to see the full sale head over to JD Sports now and start snapping up the deals.
JD Sports Spring Sale:
adidas Originals Ozweego Knit Women's-
These stylish shoes are reduced to clear seeing the price drop from £110 to £50 saving you a massive 55%.
They are exclusive to JD Sports and have a soft, stretchy knit upper, with synthetic suede overlays for a premium finish.
Nike Hades Poly Track Top-
Add to your leisure wear collection with this Track Top from Nike in a fashionable green.
Originally £50, it's now just £35 so you can save 30%.
Plus you can have a matching set with the Nike Hades Poly Track Pants for just £30 instead of £40, meaning you get a whole outfit for £65.
adidas Originals Forum Low Junior
Treat the little ones to some new shoes with these originals for just £35 instead of £60, so you save 42%.
These low-top sneakers have a soft yet durable leather upper, with breathable perforations to the forefoot for cool comfort.
Buy them now via JD Sport.
Puma Core T-Shirt Dress
In a Sage colourway, this dress is made from soft, stretchy cotton fabric for total comfort.
Perfect for summer, this Puma T-shirt dress is a must and you can get it now and save 28%.
With the price dropping from £28 to just £20, get it now.
Puma Anzarun
Add these Puma's to your trainer collection and have some spare money left over.
As you can save 17%, seeing the price drop from £60 to just £50.
In a Black colourway, they are made with a light, breathable Anzarun DNA mesh upper for cool comfort in the streets.
