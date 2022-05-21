Two new access lifts and disabled parking will be built at a Newport property in a prime location on the estuary.

There were concerns about visual disturbance but mitigating measures were deemed to be sufficient by members of the development management committee on May 18.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park planners had recommended the application at Riverslea, Golf Course Road, for approval but Nevern Community Council had objected so the plan was brought to committee.

The application is for two external, three metre high open wheelchair and disabled access lifts to allow access to the public footpath and private parking area.

The house overlooks the Nyfer estuary and “is located between the coast path and the tidal high-water line of the foreshore, and the main entrance leads out directly from the newly built lean-to porch to the northern gable onto the coast path,” a planning report states.

Nevern Community Council has objected to the proposal on the grounds “This would be visually disturbing from the coastal path.”

Cllr Mike James spoke on behalf of the community council and said there didn’t seem to have been a plan to “mitigate the impact on walkers on the coastal path,” adding it was a very well used section.

Alterations and extension to the levels of the parking area will also be carried out.

The committee heard that the publicly visible sections of the lift structure would be clad in larch to help them blend into the surroundings.

A planning report notes the comments of the access officer, stating “it is pleasing to see how much thought has gone into making the lifts part of a “lifetime home” plan. The client wants to ensure that the extended family and visitors of all ages can continue to occupy the house into their old age by making the house as accessible as is possible. This effort is to be commended; it means that current and future generations will benefit from this forward thinking.”

Gwynn Jones questioned a lack of disabled accessible bathrooms in the house but was told that internal alterations would not require planning permission.

The plan was considered to be “acceptable in terms of scale, form, use and design” and was approved.