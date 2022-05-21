Two drivers have been arrested overnight, one for drink driving and the other one for suspected drug driving and possession.
A man was arrested in the Carew area overnight after providing a positive drug wipe and being found in possession of cannabis.
The driver was taken into custody to provide a blood sample and subsequently released under investigation for the suspected drug drive offence.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit issued an out of court disposal for cannabis possession.
Out of court disposals are for low-level offending which does not need prosecution at court and can be dealt with quickly and easily.
Another driver was charged with drink driving, following a stop check in Haverfordwest, also overnight.
She has been released on bail, and is due to attend court early next month.
