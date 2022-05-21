Both of Tenby’s lifeboats were launched at around 10.25am today, Saturday May 21 to the aid of a fishing boat in danger of drifting onto rocks.

The fishing boat has suffered a fouled propellor off Stackpole Head sea and weather conditions meant it was approaching nearby rocks wit hno means of turning away.

The inshore lifeboat and all weather lifeboat volunteer crews made best speed to the area, 10 miles west of Tenby.

As they approached the casualty vessel, they could see that another fishing boat was taking it under tow towards Stackpole.

After making sure the crew of the second fishing vessel was happy to continue towing, the inshore lifeboat returned to station, while the all-weather lifeboat escorted both vessels to Stackpole, returning to station once the casualty vessel was safely moored.

This was the third call out in three days for Tenby lifeboat. On Thursday, May 18, the inshore lifeboat was called to the aid of a kite surfer in difficulty off Tenby’s South beach.

The volunteer crew were quickly on the water, but as they were making their way the short distance to South Beach, it was reported that the kite surfer had managed to get ashore safely and was no longer in trouble.

The lifeboat was stood down to return to station.

The second shout of the day came at 7.20pm, after a local fishing vessel suffered a fouled rudder and began drifting onto rocks near Pidgeon’s Cave, to the north of the lifeboat station.

The lifeboat was soon on the water and quickly located the casualty vessel, which was close to washing up on the rocks. The coxswain manoeuvred the lifeboat close enough so that the tow line could be passed, before taking the vessel in tow back to Saundersfoot.

Once inside the harbour, the tow was dropped, allowing the crew of the casualty vessel to moor alongside the wall.

The lifeboat then returned to station, arriving at 8.20pm.