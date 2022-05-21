Outgoing Fishguard and Goodwick mayor, Jackie Stokes, has presented £1,100 to two charities making a difference in the twin towns.
Mayor Stokes’ two terms of office were marked by lockdowns and constantly changing coronavirus regulations so the chances for fundraising were more limited.
Despite this she managed to raise £1,100 for the mayor’s charity fund, including from the sale of tickets for a dragon raffle.
Two cheques for £550 each were presented to two very worthwhile causes; Point and the Fishguard Foodbank.
Point is a young person’s charity which runs two centres in Fishguard and provides activities, counselling and subsidised meals for young people as well as other services.
Fishguard Foodbank runs from the vestry of Bethel Baptist Chapel every Thursday from 10am until 1pm.
“I chose these two as they are local charities helping local people,” said Mrs Stokes. “They are both much needed services here, even more than ever, and I hope that people will continue to support them if they can.”
