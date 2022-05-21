A main Pembrokeshire road will be closed tomorrow for essential drainage repairs to be carried out.
The A478 through Lowertown will be closed between 8am and 4pm on Sunday, May 22.
The work will be carried out by Pembrokeshire County Council and it is anticipated that there may be higher levels of noise in the area throughout the day.
Diversions will be in place.
Traffic wishing to proceed in an easterly direction should travel south along the A40 from Fishguard to Haverfordwest and then eastbound to Penblewin Roundabout, Narberth.
At the roundabout it should proceed onto the A478 and continue northwards to Cardigan to return to the A487.
Traffic travelling in an easterly direction should follow the above diversion in reverse.
