UK holidaymakers heading to Spain for their summer holidays have been warned over a number of laws in the popular holiday destination which could lead to fines of up to €60,000.

Spanish laws relating to anything from smoking to wearing bikinis can see tourist slapped with fines.

If you are travelling to the Spain in the coming months, here’s five laws you will need to be aware of or face unexpected fines.

Soap and shampoo

The chemicals found in soap and shampoo can be harmful to marine life, as a result, using products at all beach showers in Spain is banned.

Tourists found using soap and shampoo at beaches could face a fine of up to €750.

Hitting the beach in a two-piece bikini is nothing out of the ordinary when enjoying a Spanish holiday.

But it’s worth noting that people travelling to Majorca or Barcelona may be fined up to €300 if they don’t cover up when they leave the beach.

Women in swimwear and topless men should cover up when visiting certain seafront promenades or adjacent streets to avoid the possibility of a fine.

Drinking alcohol

UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain this summer now face a limit on how much they can drink in a crackdown on drunken behaviour.

Thomas Cook has warned Brits who have booked an all inclusive trip that an alcohol cap will be in place to limit their drinking.

The rule will affect tourists heading to the popular holiday spots of Magaluf, Majorca and some parts of Ibiza.

The government of the Balearic Islands say they want to improve the image of the party resorts, which have a reputation for boozy behaviour.

It’s also important to be aware that drinking alcohol on the street in certain cities such as Barcelona or Madrid is banned.

Drinking on the street could land tourists a fine of up to €600.

Smoking ban

Smoking has been banned on some beaches in parts of Spain including Barcelona, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

Keep an eye out for designated smoking areas you can use, smoking in parts of a beach where smoking is banned could result in fines of up to €2,000.

‘Balconying’

‘Balconying’ is the very dangerous act of jumping between balconies in hotels or even jumping into the swimming pool from a balcony.

Unsurprisingly, the dangerous act as resulted in a number of injures and even deaths.

As a result, people carry out the act can face the huge fine of €60,000 in the Balearic Islands.