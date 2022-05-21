If you’re into sport and also enjoy indulging in the odd takeaway then this could be your dream job.
To celebrate a run of exciting sports events, BoyleXtra are looking for a dedicated sports fan to watch the UEFA Champions League final, the Championship play off final, the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the Royal Ascot, while eating an unlimited supply of takeaways.
Not only that, but the successful applicant will also get paid £500 for the taking the job on.
Dream job: How to apply
To apply, all you have to do is go to the BoyleXtra website and fill in the form on the website explaining why you would be the perfect candidate for the role.
Despite only being a temporary position, this is likely to be a much sought-after position so applicants are being encouraged to show as much creativity as possible.
To make your entry stand out from the crowd, here’s the criteria they will be judging applicants on:
- Match broadcast quality and sharpness of the picture
- Commentary insight and personality
- Advertisement length and volume
- Takeaway practicality and enjoyment (whilst watching televised sport)
- Takeaway delivery speed
- Takeaway taste and value for money
If these sound like the job you’ve always dreamed of, you better get a move on as entries close on Thursday, May 26 at 9pm.
