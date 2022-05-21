Celebrate the water of life this World Whisky Day and treat the whisky lover in your life.

The delicious day was founded back in 2012 and is held on the third Saturday of May each year.

Whether you can't get enough of the spirit or you want to try the tipple for the first time, look no further than these nine gifts.

We have rounded up some of the best whiskies and themed presents from The Bottle Club and Moonpig for you to raise a dram and celebrate the right way.

Whisky gifts perfect for raising a dram this World Whisky Day

Lisa Angel Whisky Lover's Gift Set

Lisa Angel Whisky Lover's Gift Set. Credit: Moonpig

The ideal present for the whisky lover in your life, this gift set comes with everything they might want.

It features a vintage glass, coaster, cooling stones, and of course, a bottle of whisky to wash it down.

Plus if you order your gift by 9 pm, you'll get next day delivery too!

Add it to your basket for £55 via the Moonpig website.

LSA Handmade Whisky Decanter & Tumbler Set

LSA Handmade Whisky Decanter & Tumbler Set. Credit: Moonpig

Treat them to a sleek decanter and two tumblers and mark World Whisky Day in the right way!

This stunning collection is the thoughtful pressie you've been looking for for the whisky connoisseur you know.

It comes carefully boxed in soft grey packaging and silver foil embellishments adding a touch of luxury.

Get next day delivery too if you order by 9 pm.

Enjoy a tantalising tipple in style for £110 via the Moonpig website.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label - Speyside, Scotland

Johnnie Walker Blue Label - Speyside, Scotland. Credit: The Bottle Club

Johnnie Walker Blue is a highly complex tipple that is created from some exceptionally rare whiskies.

Originally produced in Kilmarnock, production moved to Diageo's bottling facilities located in Speyside in 2012, an area known for its wide range of whiskies.

Johnnie Walker Blue has a perfumy and waxy smell which is both floral and sweet.

When you take a sip, you'll get a velvety combination of vanilla, honey and rose petals, before it broadens out to include a zesty orange flavour with notes of hazelnut, sherry and dark chocolate.

Pick up a bottle for £138.99 via The Bottle Club website and you can shop the entire Johnnie Walker collection.

Laphroaig 10-Year-Old Malt Whisky - Islay

Laphroaig 10-Year-Old Malt Whisky - Islay. Credit: The Bottle Club

Known for its peaty single malts, the Scottish island of Islay is located to the west of the mainland and is one of the smallest Whisky regions in Scotland.

Islay is currently home to 8 distilleries, 3 of which are world-famous: Ardbeg, Laphroaig and Lagavulin.

According to The Bottle Club, Laphroaig 10-Year-Old Malt Whisky tops the list as one of the richest, most full-bodied peated whiskies and the only single malt Scotch whisky to be awarded the Royal Warrant by HRH Prince of Wales.

Distilled the same way today as when it was invented 75 years ago, it has a hugely smoky and seaweed-like smell with a bold lingering taste.

Add a bottle to your basket for £30.49 and check out the entire Laphroaig range via The Bottle Club website.

Bushmills 16-Year-Old Three Wood Whiskey - Bushmills

Bushmills 16-Year-Old Three Wood Whiskey - Bushmills. Credit: The Bottle Club

The world’s oldest licensed distillery, Bushmills first got its license to distill back in 1608 and now you can taste the fruits of its labour.

Nothing has changed after more than 400 years, its whiskies are made with the same methods and craftsmanship.

One of Bushmills’ classic products, Bushmills 16-Year-Old Three Wood Whiskey has been matured in three different types of cask, each contributing extra nuances to what is destined to become a classic Irish malt.

Its smell is a floral bouquet with a touch of vanilla and a hint of oak and pepper spice.

While it tastes juicy and refreshing with notes of cherry alongside dried fruit and toffee.

Get your bottle for £79.99 via The Bottle Club website or shop the entire Bushmills collection.

Whisky Made Me Do It Cocktail Book

Whisky Made Me Do It Cocktail Book. Credit: Moonpig

The latest release from the bestselling ‘Made Me Do It’ series comes from leading American mixologist Lance Mayhew.

With 60 wonderful whisky and bourbon cocktails, there are 60 opportunities to try something new.

You'll learn everything from how to choose the right type of whisky, to mixing the ultimate Manhattan.

Add it to your bookshelf for £12 via the Moonpig website.

Jack Daniels Letterbox Gift Set

Jack Daniels Letterbox Gift Set. Credit: Moonpig

Get one of the most iconic whiskies straight to your door with this Jack Daniels Letterbox Gift.

The miniatures set features three flavours to sample from including the classic No.7, the Tennessee Fire Liqueur, and Jack Daniels Honey as well as six whisky stones and a 6oz hip flask.

Take the letterbox gift set home for £30 via the Moonpig website.

Jamesons Orange Irish Whiskey - Dublin/Cork

Jamesons Orange Irish Whiskey - Dublin/Cork. Credit: The Bottle Club

If you're looking for ‘the best in Irish whiskey’, many look to Jamesons and it's not hard to see why.

This classic brand of Irish whiskey was first distilled in 1780 and is now one of the most popular whiskeys in the world.

Why not try Jameson Orange Irish Whiskey? With its intense taste of orange and vanilla, it is a treat for any whiskey lover.

You can even try it with lemonade over ice, finished with a wedge of orange for a crisp and refreshing drink.

Take it home for £22.49 via The Bottle Club and shop the Jamesons collection.

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Whiskey - Kentucky

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Whiskey - Kentucky. Credit: The Bottle Club

Woodford Reserve is the Kentucky Straight Bourbon whiskey, founded in 1812 and is a whiskey of which against all others is measured.

The Bottle Club says that Woodford Reserve doesn’t hold back with its depth of flavours in each bottle being unmatched.

It has delicious notes of toffee and citrus made from a fine-tuned, exacting recipe of 72% corn, 18% rye, 10% malted barley.

With Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Whiskey, it is aged the same way as the classic Woodford Reserve but is further matured in barrels which have been heavily toasted and lightly charred, giving it an added depth of sweet oaken character as well as the sweet flavours so prominent with the brand.

Treat yourself to the Double Oaked whiskey for £50.20 via The Bottle Club website or shop the full collection here.