ST ISHMAELS showed some real talent in the batting department almost making a collective ton as they beat Pembroke by over 50 runs.

Dylan Lewis and Charlie Welch were the biggest of the big hitters making 25 each, while Caydyn Maguire made an impressive 10.

Lewis was also red hot with the ball in hand taking 2 for 2, while Welch took 1 for 3. Jenson Griffiths also took a wicket.

For Pembroke their talent shone through in the bowling department with Abdullah Bhatti taking 2 for 11.

Results:

UNDER 13'S

St Ishmaels scored 84-3, Pembroke 33-7

St Ishmaels

Dillon Lewis 25 retired and 2-2, Charlie Welch 25 retired and 1-3, Caydyn McGuire 10 not out, Jenson Griffiths 1-3

Pembroke

Oli Donoghue 8, William La Rosa 1-9, Abdullah Bhatti 2-11

Hook 43-4, Lamphey 40 all out

Hook

Alfie Smethurst 15 and 5-4, Charlie Holder 8, Oliver Nutty 4-4

Lamphey

Evan Clark 4, Elliott Midgley 1-9, Morgan Price-Richards 1-7

Llechryd 42-5, Kilgetty 43-2

Llechyd

Evan Lewis 7, Annie Lewis 1-10, Thea Patrick 2-11

Kilgetty

Logan Hall 17, Taylor Lewis 9, George Schulz 3-10, Olly Tucker 1-6

Western Telegraph: Kilgetty U13s who played LlechydKilgetty U13s who played Llechyd

UNDER 11'S

Pembroke  264-2, Neyland 228-9

Pembroke

Mohammed Abdullah Bhatti 19,  Cameron Whitfield 10

Neyland

Cian Riley 9

Hook 262-4, Haverfordwest 248-4

Hook

Charlie Holder 18, Olly Nutty 17, Will Davies 1-8, Ed Raymond 1-1, Imogen Hicks 1-8

Haverfordwest

Jac Llewellyn 1-11