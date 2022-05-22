ST ISHMAELS showed some real talent in the batting department almost making a collective ton as they beat Pembroke by over 50 runs.
Dylan Lewis and Charlie Welch were the biggest of the big hitters making 25 each, while Caydyn Maguire made an impressive 10.
Lewis was also red hot with the ball in hand taking 2 for 2, while Welch took 1 for 3. Jenson Griffiths also took a wicket.
For Pembroke their talent shone through in the bowling department with Abdullah Bhatti taking 2 for 11.
Results:
UNDER 13'S
St Ishmaels scored 84-3, Pembroke 33-7
St Ishmaels
Dillon Lewis 25 retired and 2-2, Charlie Welch 25 retired and 1-3, Caydyn McGuire 10 not out, Jenson Griffiths 1-3
Pembroke
Oli Donoghue 8, William La Rosa 1-9, Abdullah Bhatti 2-11
Hook 43-4, Lamphey 40 all out
Hook
Alfie Smethurst 15 and 5-4, Charlie Holder 8, Oliver Nutty 4-4
Lamphey
Evan Clark 4, Elliott Midgley 1-9, Morgan Price-Richards 1-7
Llechryd 42-5, Kilgetty 43-2
Llechyd
Evan Lewis 7, Annie Lewis 1-10, Thea Patrick 2-11
Kilgetty
Logan Hall 17, Taylor Lewis 9, George Schulz 3-10, Olly Tucker 1-6
UNDER 11'S
Pembroke 264-2, Neyland 228-9
Pembroke
Mohammed Abdullah Bhatti 19, Cameron Whitfield 10
Neyland
Cian Riley 9
Hook 262-4, Haverfordwest 248-4
Hook
Charlie Holder 18, Olly Nutty 17, Will Davies 1-8, Ed Raymond 1-1, Imogen Hicks 1-8
Haverfordwest
Jac Llewellyn 1-11
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here