THE big two met for the first time in week five of the Pembroke County league with Neyland inflicting more misery on Lawrenny.

Neyland beat Lawrenny by two wickets, bowling their opponents out of 111 before making 115 for eight.

The victory sees Neyland sit at the summit of division one with four wins and a loss, while Lawrenny’s campaign this season continues to falter having won just two of their five games so far.

Kyle Marsh produced the outstanding figures in the first innings making 56 supported by Thomas Cole who made 18.

But Lawrenny couldn’t handle the heat brought on them with the ball by Jack John, 2-8, Andrew Miller, 2-11, and the ever-dependable Patrick Hannon, 2-33.

When Neyland went to bat Hannon continued to shine making 33 while Lewis Page made 30.

For Lawrenny, Marsh did as much with ball as he did with bat taking 2 for 17, while Rob Williams was deadly, taking 3 for 12.

Western Telegraph: Scott Hemlich who scored 38 runs for Saundersfoot in their victory over Cresselly. Photo Susan McKehonScott Hemlich who scored 38 runs for Saundersfoot in their victory over Cresselly. Photo Susan McKehon

Round 5 results:

Division One

Lawrenny (111-AO) lost to Neyland (115-8) by 2 wkts

Lawrenny; Kyle Marsh 56 & 2-17, Thomas Cole 18, Rob Williams 3-12, Jamie Lewis 1-15, Finlay Lewis 1-14

Neyland; Jack John 2-8, Patrick Hannon 2-33 & 33,  Andrew Miller 2-11, Lewis Page 30

Haverfordwest (154-AO) lost to Carew (166-9) by 12 runs

Haverfordwest; Jake Merry 4-22, Clive Tucker 2-19, Chris Phillips 2-36 & 28, James Marchant 28, Ben Field 48

Carew; Tim Hicks 27, Rhys Davies 67, Shaun Whitfield 4-28, James Hinchcliffe 3-40

Llangwm (180-4) beat Narberth (179-9) by 6 wkts

Llangwm; Will Beresford 49, Steve Inward 60no, Noah Davies 3-28, Joe Phillips 2-28

Narberth; Richie Adams 80, Ben Hughes 2-25, Loui Davies 2-43

St Ishmaels (176-4) beat Pembroke Dock (172-6) by 6 wkts

St Ishmaels; Andrew Pawlett 2-16, Lewis Rhead 2-33, Peter Bradshaw 44 & 1-22, Andrew Palmer 61no, Karl Rhead 54

Pembroke Dock;  Jake Davies 99no, Tom Grimwood 23, Jamie White 19 & 1-28, Ewan McDonald 1-27, Neil Gregory 1-35, Billy Wood 1-36

Cresselly (198-AO) lost to Saundersfoot (201-7) by 3 wkts

Cresselly; Tom Murphy 70 & 2-28, Dan James 58,Tom Arthur 2-29

Saundersfoot; Sam Franklin 3-20, Tom Mansbridge 48, Scott Helmich 37

Western Telegraph:

Division Two

Lamphey 96-AO lost to  Burton  97-2 by 8 wkts

Pembroke 163-AO lost to Herbrandston 300-5 by 137 runs

Johnston 112-AO lost to Llanrhian 115-4 by 6 wkts

Hook  104-AO lost to Llechryd 105-4 by 6 wkts

Carew II 159-9 lost to Whitland 164-8 by 5 runs

Division Three

Neyland II 194-7 lost to  Cresselly II 197-3 by 7 wkts

Narberth II 64-AO lost to Haverfordwest II 65-1 by 9 wkts

Kilgetty 143-5 beat Hook II 140-AO by 5 wkts

Llanrhian II 128-8 beat St Ishmaels II 114-AO by 14 runs

Laugharne 119-AO beat Stackpole 75-AO by 44 runs

Division Four

Saundersfoot II  85-AO lost to Carew III 87-2 by 8 wkts

Burton II 67-4 beat Fishguard 66-AO by 6 wkts

Llechryd II 271-4 beat Haverfordwest III 64-AO by 207 runs

Herbrandston II 155-AO beat Lawrenny II 32-AO by 123 runs

Whitland II 106-AO lost to Llangwm II 107-6 by 4 wkts

Division Five North

Haverfordwest IV 95-AO lost to Crymych 98-4 by 6 wkts

Llechryd III no game Kilgetty II                               --

Whitland III 77-AO lost to Laugharne II 78-5 by 5 wkts

Division Five South

Cresselly III 136-8 lost to Neyland III 137-0 by 10 wkts

Pembroke Dock II 177-9 beat Pembroke II 176-6 by 1 wkts

Stackpole II 35-AO lost to Hundleton 216-5 by 181 runs