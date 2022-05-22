THE big two met for the first time in week five of the Pembroke County league with Neyland inflicting more misery on Lawrenny.
Neyland beat Lawrenny by two wickets, bowling their opponents out of 111 before making 115 for eight.
The victory sees Neyland sit at the summit of division one with four wins and a loss, while Lawrenny’s campaign this season continues to falter having won just two of their five games so far.
Kyle Marsh produced the outstanding figures in the first innings making 56 supported by Thomas Cole who made 18.
But Lawrenny couldn’t handle the heat brought on them with the ball by Jack John, 2-8, Andrew Miller, 2-11, and the ever-dependable Patrick Hannon, 2-33.
When Neyland went to bat Hannon continued to shine making 33 while Lewis Page made 30.
For Lawrenny, Marsh did as much with ball as he did with bat taking 2 for 17, while Rob Williams was deadly, taking 3 for 12.
Round 5 results:
Division One
Lawrenny (111-AO) lost to Neyland (115-8) by 2 wkts
Lawrenny; Kyle Marsh 56 & 2-17, Thomas Cole 18, Rob Williams 3-12, Jamie Lewis 1-15, Finlay Lewis 1-14
Neyland; Jack John 2-8, Patrick Hannon 2-33 & 33, Andrew Miller 2-11, Lewis Page 30
Haverfordwest (154-AO) lost to Carew (166-9) by 12 runs
Haverfordwest; Jake Merry 4-22, Clive Tucker 2-19, Chris Phillips 2-36 & 28, James Marchant 28, Ben Field 48
Carew; Tim Hicks 27, Rhys Davies 67, Shaun Whitfield 4-28, James Hinchcliffe 3-40
Llangwm (180-4) beat Narberth (179-9) by 6 wkts
Llangwm; Will Beresford 49, Steve Inward 60no, Noah Davies 3-28, Joe Phillips 2-28
Narberth; Richie Adams 80, Ben Hughes 2-25, Loui Davies 2-43
St Ishmaels (176-4) beat Pembroke Dock (172-6) by 6 wkts
St Ishmaels; Andrew Pawlett 2-16, Lewis Rhead 2-33, Peter Bradshaw 44 & 1-22, Andrew Palmer 61no, Karl Rhead 54
Pembroke Dock; Jake Davies 99no, Tom Grimwood 23, Jamie White 19 & 1-28, Ewan McDonald 1-27, Neil Gregory 1-35, Billy Wood 1-36
Cresselly (198-AO) lost to Saundersfoot (201-7) by 3 wkts
Cresselly; Tom Murphy 70 & 2-28, Dan James 58,Tom Arthur 2-29
Saundersfoot; Sam Franklin 3-20, Tom Mansbridge 48, Scott Helmich 37
- READ MORE:Carew cause major upset in weekend's cricket
- READ MORE: St Ishmaels the big hitters and winners in Pembroke County Cricket Junior League:
Division Two
Lamphey 96-AO lost to Burton 97-2 by 8 wkts
Pembroke 163-AO lost to Herbrandston 300-5 by 137 runs
Johnston 112-AO lost to Llanrhian 115-4 by 6 wkts
Hook 104-AO lost to Llechryd 105-4 by 6 wkts
Carew II 159-9 lost to Whitland 164-8 by 5 runs
Division Three
Neyland II 194-7 lost to Cresselly II 197-3 by 7 wkts
Narberth II 64-AO lost to Haverfordwest II 65-1 by 9 wkts
Kilgetty 143-5 beat Hook II 140-AO by 5 wkts
Llanrhian II 128-8 beat St Ishmaels II 114-AO by 14 runs
Laugharne 119-AO beat Stackpole 75-AO by 44 runs
Division Four
Saundersfoot II 85-AO lost to Carew III 87-2 by 8 wkts
Burton II 67-4 beat Fishguard 66-AO by 6 wkts
Llechryd II 271-4 beat Haverfordwest III 64-AO by 207 runs
Herbrandston II 155-AO beat Lawrenny II 32-AO by 123 runs
Whitland II 106-AO lost to Llangwm II 107-6 by 4 wkts
Division Five North
Haverfordwest IV 95-AO lost to Crymych 98-4 by 6 wkts
Llechryd III no game Kilgetty II --
Whitland III 77-AO lost to Laugharne II 78-5 by 5 wkts
Division Five South
Cresselly III 136-8 lost to Neyland III 137-0 by 10 wkts
Pembroke Dock II 177-9 beat Pembroke II 176-6 by 1 wkts
Stackpole II 35-AO lost to Hundleton 216-5 by 181 runs
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here