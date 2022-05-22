A local teenager along with her Greenacres rescue dog has made it through to the finals of the World Agility Open Championships in Ermelo, the Netherlands, today (Sunday).

Teenager Harriet Hunt is the youngest member of Team Wales and the only Welsh competitor in the junior competition.

She is competing alongside rescue dog Grace who Harriet adopted from Greenacres Animal Rescue Centre as a six month old pup.

Earlier this year the pair wowed the judges at Crufts where they took the top prize in the in the YKC under 18s intermediate jumping class and came second in the Overall and Reserve competition out of around 60 dogs.

Harriet and Grace led team Wales out into the arena of the National Hippic Centre at the opening ceremony of the championships. Harriet proudly flew the Welsh flag while Grace was dressed in a fabulous doggy dragon flag outfit.

Since then they have competed in the finals of the Gamblers course, the Biathlon finals which take place this evening.

Team Wales gave Harriet a special mention for not only being its youngest member but for qualifying for the finals at her first ever international event.

Harriet who owns and runs The Valley dog agility school in Trecwn, said on selection to Team Wales.

"I am very excited," said Harriet. "To be the youngest person that they chose was great.

For Grace, a rescued collie cross who came from Greenacres, competing for Wales is a particularly special achievement.

"I am very proud of her," said Harriet. "She has come on loads since I got her as a six-month-old pup.

"I could see the potential in her; she has the right sort of build and has the right attitude."

Mikey Lawlor, Greenacres manager has been delighted with Grace's continuing success.

"It's brilliant," he said. "It gives rescue dogs that positive story. Lots of people will say that dogs are in a rescue because they have done something but that's not necessarily true. Lots of dogs come to us because their circumstances change.”

The final of the pentathlon will take place this afternoon.

4 Legged Flix will be streaming the event live. The live stream can be found at 4leggedflix.com/live-stream or the You Tube channel www.youtube.com/user/4LeggedFlix.