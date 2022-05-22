A man has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison for three assaults and told to await crown court trial for threatening to kill a police officer.

Lawrence James Goldsworthy appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 18.

Goldsworthy, 32, admitted breaching a community order made by magistrates on March 16 this year by failing to attend planned office contact on three occasions and failing to keep in touch with the responsible officer.

Magistrates revoked the original order and re-sentenced Goldsworthy, whose address was given as NFA in court, for the original offences of assaulting three people in Saundersfoot on August 10 last year.

They imposed a prison sentence because, they said, the original offence was so serious: It was aggravated by being committed while Goldsworthy was subject to a community sentence and because injury was caused to a small child.

Magistrates also set a Swansea Crown Court trial date for three offences alleged to have taken place this month.

Goldsworthy is charged with threatening to kill a police officer at Haverfordwest Police Station on May 17, damaging a cell at Haverfordwest Police Station on the same date and escaping from lawful custody in Saundersfoot on May 6.

These three charges were all sent to Swansea Crown Court for trial by Haverfordwest magistrates. The next hearing is due to take place on June 16 this year.