Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Mollie - four years old, female, Yorkshire Terrier. Mollie is in foster in Devon. She is a very scared girl who is looking for a calm and quiet, experienced home

Caleb - one year old, male, cross breed. Caleb is a worried boy who will need a calm and quiet home with someone who has the time and patience to help him blossom into a well rounded boy

Bumble Bee - eight year old, female, Frenchie. Bumble Bee is a very special girl who is looking for an experienced home. Please read her profile in detail to find out more about her at www.manytearsrescue.org/display_mtar_dog.php?id=25492

Skyla

Walter

Skyla - 8 year old, female, Cavalier. Walter - three year old, male, Cavalier. Skyla is a stunningly beautiful little Cavalier who has come from her breeder to find her forever home. Walter is a little lame on one of his front legs but this doesn’t cause him any issues. Skyla gets on very well with her friend Walter who she has come in with and they choose to spend all their time together. We would like to home them together somewhere that they will cherished and have all their dreams come true. This pair can be rehomed with other dogs (preferably other cavs) but could possibly be rehomed without a resident dog if you have all the time and patience they need to settle and learn new skills like house training that they will be unfamiliar with.